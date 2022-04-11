© 2022 KLCC

Merkley calls for combating climate change by voting against candidates funded by oil industry

KLCC | By Brian Bull
Published April 11, 2022 at 3:34 PM PDT
7802026876_d1d21fdecf_k.jpg
USAF
/
United States Air Force
A California Air National Guard C130-J Hercules drops retardant on a wildfire near Twin Falls, Idaho, August, 2012. Increased wildifre risk and drought conditions are among the heightened problems created by global warming.

U.S. Senator Jeff Merkley says every delay on addressing climate change worsens the crisis.

Referring to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s peak carbon dioxide reading of 417 parts per million in 2020, Merkley told KLCC in a recent press call that global warming affects everyone, including Oregonians.

"It's fiercer forest fires, warmer forest fire season, more pine beetles, more acidity off the coast," began Merkley. "The devastation of our kelp beds, the diminishment of our trout and salmon springs, to the loss of our average snowpack and affects both irrigation water, groundwater, and effects of winter sports. We see it everywhere.

"We should have been acting –yes- more boldly 30 years ago, but we didn't.”

Merkley says the oil industry backs politicians who promote fossil fuels, so Americans need to vote them out of power in addition to supporting alternative energy.

Brian Bull
Brian Bull joined the KLCC News Team in June 2016. In his 25 years as a public media journalist, he's worked at NPR, Twin Cities Public Television, South Dakota Public Broadcasting, Wisconsin Public Radio, and ideastream in Cleveland. His reporting has netted dozens of accolades, including four national Edward R. Murrow Awards (17 regional), the Ohio Associated Press' Best Reporter Award, Best Radio Reporter from the Native American Journalists Association, and the PRNDI/NEFE Award for Excellence in Consumer Finance Reporting.
