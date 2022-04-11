Snow falls on much of the region, creating school closures and delays, traffic accidents and power outages

A winter storm has brought late-season snow to much of the Pacific Northwest.

The National Weather Service issued weather warnings and watches throughout the region Monday morning, from winter storm warnings to coastal wind advisories.

Several school districts across Northern Oregon and Southwest Washington are closed or are on 2-hour delays.

In the Portland metro area, traffic officials warned Monday morning that wet, heavy snow is bringing down trees and causing difficult travel conditions. Anyone who can avoid driving in the area until later today is asked to do so.

The snow level is expected to rise by afternoon as temperatures move into the 40s. Snow showers could return for a brief period below a thousand feet tomorrow Tuesday morning.

Meteorologists say this is the first time in 82 years of record-keeping that measurable snow has fallen at Portland International Airport this late in the year.

This story may be updated.

