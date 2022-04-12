Photos: Russian forces assemble in eastern Ukraine ahead of anticipated offensive

Updated April 13, 2022 at 2:05 PM ET

Editor's note: Some of these images are graphic.

A senior U.S. defense official says the U.S. continues to see signs of Russian forces moving into eastern Ukraine for what is expected to be a large-scale offensive in the coming days.

This includes Russian command-and-control elements, support battalions, infantry and helicopters moving into the country's Donbas region, just across from its border with Russia.

Over the last couple of weeks, Russia withdrew forces from around Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, retreating north into neighboring Belarus. Those forces are now moving to the east of Ukraine.

Here is what it looks like on the ground:

Felipe Dana / AP / AP <strong>April 12:</strong> Firefighters work to extinguish a fire after a Russian attack destroyed the building of a culinary school in Kharkiv, in eastern Ukraine.

Anatolii Stepanov / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images <strong>April 12:</strong> Ukrainian artillery shells Russian troops' position on the front line near Lysychansk, in the Luhansk Oblast.

Sergei Supinsky / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images <strong>April 12:</strong> Relatives and brothers in arms of two servicemen of the Right Sector, Ukraine's Volunteer Corps, who died fighting Russian invaders, attend their fellow members' funeral at Independence Square in Kyiv.

Genya Savilov / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images <strong>April 12:</strong> Nadiya, 65, inspects a hole in a home caused by shelling in the village of Zalissya, northeast of Kyiv.

Alexander Nemenov / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images <strong>April 12:</strong> A partially destroyed theater in Mariupol, a port city in southeast Ukraine, was bombed March 16. Russian troops have intensified a campaign to take the city as part of an anticipated campaign across eastern Ukraine.

Rodrigo Abd / AP / AP <strong>April 12:</strong> Volunteers load bodies of civilians killed in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, onto a truck to be taken to a morgue.

Felipe Dana / AP / AP <strong>April 12:</strong> A self-propelled artillery unit destroyed in fighting is seen on a road near Kharkiv, in eastern Ukraine.

Ronaldo Schemidt / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images <strong>April 13:</strong> A girl stands by the door of a bunker in Severodonetsk, in eastern Ukraine's Donbas region, as Russian troops intensify efforts to take the strategic port city of Mariupol, part of an anticipated Russian campaign across eastern Ukraine.

Petros Giannakouris / AP / AP <strong>April 12:</strong> Marta Fedorova holds her baby boy as her son Volodymir, 6, and her daughter Violetta, 5, (right) sit inside a school in the city of Dnipro, in eastern Ukraine, that's being used as a shelter for people fleeing the war. The family — Marta, her husband and their five children — fled from the city of Bahmud.

Ronaldo Schemidt / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images <strong>April 12:</strong> A woman cries on a bus as people leave the central station in Slovyansk, in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region, amid the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine. Ukrainian leaders of the Donetsk and Lugansk oblasts in the Donbas region have asked civilians to evacuate to the west ahead of an anticipated Russian offensive in the area.

Felipe Dana / AP / AP <strong>April 11:</strong> Residents stand outside their apartments as shops burn after a Russian attack in Kharkiv, in eastern Ukraine.

Evgeniy Maloletka / AP / AP <strong>April 11:</strong> Residents stand atop a Russian tank damaged in fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces in the outskirts of Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine.

Felipe Dana / AP / AP <strong>April 12:</strong> A woman reacts as she walks through a damaged apartment building after a Russian attack in Kharkiv.

Felipe Dana / AP / AP <strong>April 11:</strong> Embers smolder on a bed as firefighters work to extinguish a fire at a house after a Russian attack in Kharkiv.

Ronaldo Schemidt / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images <strong>April 11:</strong> Pastor Leonid Pavenko walks through a bunker in the Kovcheh Spasenyya church in Kramatorsk, in eastern Ukraine amid the ongoing Russian invasion.

Alexander Nemenov / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images <strong>April 12:</strong> A Russian soldier patrols the drama theatre in Mariupol that was hit on March 16 by an airstrike. Russian forces have intensified a campaign to take the port city in recent days, part of an anticipated offensive across eastern Ukraine.

Sergei Supinsky / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images <strong>April 11:</strong> A police officer fills out paperwork next to the body of a civilian buried in the yard of his home after his body was exhumed in the village of Andriivka, in the Kyiv Oblast.

Sergei Supinsky / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images <strong>April 11:</strong> A relative reacts after the body of a civilian was exhumed from a shallow grave near his home in the village of Andriivka, in the Kyiv Oblast.

Anatolii Stepanov / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images <strong>April 11:</strong> An elderly walks past an unexploded tail section of a 300mm rocket, which appeared to contained cluster bombs launched from a BM-30 Smerch rocket launcher, embedded in the ground after shelling in Lysychansk, in the Luhansk Oblast in eastern Ukraine.

Ronaldo Schemidt / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images <strong>April 12:</strong> Women wave farewell to a relative as they're about to leave by train at Slovyansk's central station in the Donbas region in eastern Ukraine.

Yuriy Dyachyshyn / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images <strong>April 11:</strong> Displaced Ukrainian dentist Yana and her daughter, 5-year-old Maya, look for clothes and toys at an aid distribution center in Ukraine's western city of Lviv after Russia's invasion forced them to flee Kharkiv, in eastern Ukraine.

Felipe Dana / AP / AP <strong>April 11:</strong> Firefighters work to extinguish a fire resulting from a Russian attack at a house in Kharkiv, in eastern Ukraine.

Joe Raedle / Getty Images / Getty Images <strong>April 11:</strong> People arrive at the central train station in Lviv, in western Ukraine, from Pokrovsk, in the east.

Joe Raedle / Getty Images / Getty Images <strong>April 11:</strong> Abraham Jacob reads from the Torah during a prayer service at the Beis Aharon V'Yisrael Synagogue in Lviv, in western Ukraine.

Petros Giannakouris / AP / AP <strong>April 10:</strong> The door of a church in the town of Makarov, in the Kyiv Oblast, is damaged from shrapnel following a Russian attack in the previous weeks.

Petros Giannakouris / AP / AP <strong>April 10:</strong> People receive food from a church in the town of Borodyanka, about 40 miles northwest of Kyiv, Ukraine.

Felipe Dana / AP / AP <strong>April 11:</strong> Firefighters clear debris and search for bodies under the rubble of a building after receiving reports of a smell emerging from the area, hit weeks ago by a Russian attack in Kharkiv, in eastern Ukraine.

Anatolii Stepanov / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images <strong>April 11:</strong> Ukrainian soldiers fire assault rifles from a trench on the front line with Russian troops in the Lugansk Oblast.

Petros Giannakouris / AP / AP <strong>April 10:</strong> Cars drive near a bridge damaged by a Russian attack in recent weeks in the town of Makarov, in the Kyiv Oblast.

Metin Aktas / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images <strong>April 11:</strong> Officials exhume from mass graves the bodies of civilians who died in Russian attacks in Bucha, a suburb of Kyiv, Ukraine.