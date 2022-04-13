© 2022 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Environment

Electrification ordinance delayed by numerous questions from Eugene City Councilors

KLCC | By Rachael McDonald
Published April 13, 2022 at 3:18 PM PDT
wedworksession2.jpg
City of Eugene website
The Eugene City Council met in a hybrid format Wednesday, April 3, 2022 for their work session on building electrification. Most councilors and staff were in person, others joined by video.

Eugene City Councilors say they need more information before they can move forward on a proposal to require all new building construction use electricity and not natural gas.

At a work session Wednesday, some councilors spoke of how reducing fossil fuel–based energy sources now,can be a legacy for future generations. Jennifer Yeh responded to concerns over the cost of the transition by pointing out the cost of inaction as climate change becomes more and more of a crisis.

“And we can kick this can down the road to the next generation or we can build them a solid foundation to continue the work we will do to make a healthier and safer and more resilient community,” she said.

The city may start with a requirement that only new residential construction be electric only. But there were numerous questions about the strength of the grid, equitability, cost, and more.

Mayor Lucy Vinis said it’s better to take time to come up with a solid policy.

“We can and should be a model for how to do this,” she said. “And so its important that we do it well because we want other cities to follow in our footsteps.”

Vinis said what the city of Eugene does can help power what happens at the state level.

City staff will bring answers to councilor questions to a future work session before July 31st.

Copyright 2022 KLCC.

Tags

Environment Eugene City CouncilCity of Eugene
Rachael McDonald
Rachael McDonald is News Director at KLCC. She’s been with the station for more than 10 years. Previously, she established the Richland, Washington bureau for the Northwest News Network. She also worked as News Director at KAZU in Monterey, California. Rachael has won numerous awards for her reporting.
See stories by Rachael McDonald