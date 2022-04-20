© 2022 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Arlington County – Ukrainian sister city — project pivots from cultural exchange to offering hum

Published April 20, 2022 at 10:33 AM PDT

Arlington County, Virginia, and the small city of Ivano-Frankivsk in Ukraine have been sister cities for more than a decade. The two cities mostly focused on cultural and professional exchanges but now Arlington has a new mission: sending humanitarian aid to its partner city.

Margaret Barthel of WAMU reports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.