Wildfire smoke places Eugene-Springfield in top 25 most polluted U.S. cities

A report released yesterday/Thursday by the American Lung Association ranks Eugene-Springfield in the top 25 cities most polluted by particulate matter in the air. The poor rating mostly has to do with wildfires.

The 2022 report slammed Lane County with an “F’ grade for high particulate matter or “PM pollution days” between 2018-2020. The data covers years active for wildfire and in particular, days during the Labor Day fires when residents will recall, the air was thick with smoke.

Tiffany Eckert / KLCC The early afternoon sun burns bright orange in the smokey, ash filled sky over South Eugene on September 8, 2020.

Lane Regional Air Protection Agency regulates and monitors air quality. Executive Director Steve Dietrich said the failing grade was largely based on 18 days in 2020.

“However, if you take out those wildfire data, which is the non-man made, or anti pyrogenic, causes of air pollution, the grade for the Eugene-Springfield area becomes a “B” grade, using their same grading method.”

Dietrich said the data shows that wildfires can overcome even the best efforts to maintain healthy air quality.

Dietrich said LRAPA continues to work in the Oakridge area- where chimney smoke from home wood heating regularly threatens air quality. He said they are making great advances through better certified wood stoves, better wood to burn and “red flag day” warnings to limit particulate emissions.

