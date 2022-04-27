'Frenzy of hate-filled destruction' grips parts of India

“A frenzy of hate” in India. That’s what a group of former Indian civil servants are calling a recent spate of attacks on Indian Muslims and other minorities.

More than 100 former Indian diplomats, police officials and other politicians sent a letter this week to Prime Minister Narendra Modi denouncing recent violence that has happened on his watch.

We get the latest from NPR’s India correspondent Lauren Frayer in Mumbai.

