U.S. Ski & Snowboard Hall of Fame inducts its first Black members

Art Clay and Ben Finley made history this year as the first Black inductees to the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Hall of Fame. The two founded the National Brotherhood of Skiers back in the ’70s in an effort to coalesce Black skiers from around the country.

