In 'Covered With Night,' Nicole Eustace explores differing views of justice, grief in early America

We revisit Scott Tong’s December 2021 conversation with New York University professor Nicole Eustace about her book “Covered with Night: A Story of Murder and Indigenous Justice in Early America,” which looks at the ramifications of a violent encounter between two white fur traders and an Indigenous hunter in 1722.

The book is a co-winner of the 2022 Pulitzer Prize in History.

