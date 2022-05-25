© 2022 KLCC

Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
Federal efforts to save salmon in the Pacific Northwest are failing

Oregon Public Broadcasting | By Sage Van Wing
Published May 25, 2022 at 6:55 AM PDT
The salmon viewing area at the Dalles Dam, August 2021.
Kristyna Wentz-Graff
/
The salmon viewing area at the Dalles Dam, August 2021.

The U.S. government promised Native tribes in the Pacific Northwest that they could keep fishing for salmon as they’d always done. But instead of working to preserve wild salmon, the federal government has propped up a system of failing hatcheries. OPB’s Tony Schick tells us about his new investigative report, completed in collaboration with ProPublica.

