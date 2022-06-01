Deeply Rooted: Is regenerative agriculture the solution to climate change?

The planet is on track to reach a critical temperature limit by 2040, according to a recent report from the U.N.’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.

Here in the U.S., a big driver behind rising temperatures starts with what we eat.

Agriculture accounts for 11 percent of the country’s greenhouse gas emissions, according to the EPA.

That’s why many farmers are switching to regenerative agriculture. It’s akin to permaculture and organic farming. It promises to alleviate several crises: eroding topsoil, high equipment costs for farmers, and carbon emissions.

From Fast Company:

Though not suggesting specific dollar investments, [Regenerate America] is emphasizing six priority areas for the Farm Bill, including asks for Congress to expand regenerative education to both farmers and technical service providers, the public employees tasked with helping to train farmers; improve access to markets for local regenerative farmers; and ensure economic opportunities for the historically underserved, including Black and Indigenous farmers, with the help of the National Black Farmers Association. Many of these farmers’ ancestors practiced regenerative farming but were stripped of their land by racist governmental policies.

We talk with farmers about the switch to regenerative agriculture.

