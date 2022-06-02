© 2022 KLCC

Britian celebrates opening day of Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee

Published June 2, 2022 at 9:20 AM PDT

Celebrations began Thursday to honor Britain’s longest-serving monarch, Queen Elizabeth II. The queen and other royals gathered on the Buckingham Palace balcony to the cheers of thousands as the Royal Air Force flew overhead.

NPR’s Frank Langfitt discusses the four days of festivities that are planned to mark the queen’s 70 years on the throne.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

