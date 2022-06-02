© 2022 KLCC

Phil Knight reportedly part of group making $2B offer to buy Portland Trail Blazers

Oregon Public Broadcasting
Published June 2, 2022 at 2:23 PM PDT
FILE: Oregon fan and Nike co-founder Phil Knight, center, acknowledges the crowd during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game between Oregon and Colorado in Eugene, Ore., Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020.
Chris Pietsch
/
FILE: Oregon fan and Nike co-founder Phil Knight, center, acknowledges the crowd during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game between Oregon and Colorado in Eugene, Ore., Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020.

ESPN and the New York Times are reporting that Nike co-founder Phil Knight is part of an ownership group that has put in an offer to buy the Portland Trail Blazers.

The deal is reportedly worth $2 billion, and the trust that oversees ownership of the team is taking part in discussions over the potential sale. The future of the NBA team has been cloudy since owner Paul Allen, a co-founder of Microsoft, died in 2018.

According to ESPN, Phil Knight’s presence in the proposed ownership group shows a strong desire to keep the Blazers in Portland. The NBA and the Trail Blazers have not yet commented on the reports.

Copyright 2022 Oregon Public Broadcasting. To see more, visit Oregon Public Broadcasting.