Chicago pastor on mass shootings and violence prevention

Published June 6, 2022 at 9:45 AM PDT
Crime scene tape is stretched around the front of a home where a man was shot in Chicago, Illinois. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)
There were at least 10 mass shootings in the U.S. over the weekend, in cities including Philadelphia and Chattanooga.

Chicago was not among them, but at least 28 people were shot and four died in smaller instances of gun violence that have become tragically routine.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Pastor Michael Allen, co-founder of the violence prevention group Together Chicago.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

