Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
Marlon James on building a fantasy world (Rebroadcast)

WAMU 88.5 | By Arfie Ghedi
Published June 15, 2022 at 7:52 AM PDT
(Photo c/o Mark Seliger)

Marlon James is the author of five books. His 2014 novel, “A Brief History of Seven Killings,” won the Man Booker Prize in 2015.

“Seven Killings” tells the story of post-colonial Jamaica through the voices of twelve narrators and spans decades of contemporary Jamaican history.

His latest work is a little different. The Dark Star Trilogy is a series of fantasy novels that take place in a fictionalized version of ancient Africa. There are monsters, violence, and an epic quest. It’s been called “an African Game of Thrones.”

The second book in the series, “Moon Witch, Spider King,” was released this week. James joins us to discuss creating a fantasy world and what’s next in the series. 

