LTD reopens search for new GM

KLCC | By Rachael McDonald
Published June 16, 2022 at 3:23 PM PDT
johnsonmark_n.jpg
Lane Transit District
Mark Johnson will continue as LTD’s Interim General Manager until a new GM is hired.

Lane Transit District has reopened its search for a new General Manager.

The LTD Board made that decision this week after their initial recruitment was unsuccessful. The board offered the position to Jameson Auten, Deputy General Manager with the Kansas City Transit Authority last month. But he withdrew from consideration for the job.

At their meeting Wednesday, LTD Board president Caitlin Vargas expressed disappointment and wished Auten success.

Mark Johnson will continue as LTD’s Interim General Manager until a new GM is hired. Johnson said the summer will be busy for LTD with Oregon22, the Oregon Country Fair returning, and Butte to Butte.

He said, “LTD will keep its eye on the road ahead to connect our community with dependable and efficient bus service.”

Rachael McDonald is News Director at KLCC. She started out in public radio as a news volunteer with KLCC in 2000. She then worked for the Northwest News Network as a correspondent in Richland, Washington. And, she served as a host and News Director at KAZU in Monterey. At KLCC, Rachael has been the Morning Edition host and a general assignment reporter covering politics, the environment, education, and the arts.
