Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
The News Roundup – Domestic

WAMU 88.5
Published June 23, 2022 at 12:57 PM PDT
U.S. President Joe Biden arrives to speak about Covid-19 vaccines for children, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, DC.

The Jan. 6 committee is extending its public hearings into July, after receiving additional evidence relevant to its investigation. This evidence includes hours of footage of former President Donald and his associates, filmed by a British documentarian.

In a 6 to 3 decision, the Supreme Court voted to strike down Roe v. Wade this week. In the majority opinion, Justice Samuel Alito wrote, “It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people’s elected representatives.” 

We cover the most important stories from around the nation on the domestic portion of the News Roundup.

