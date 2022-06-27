Stars slam Supreme Court, celebrate Black excellence at BET Awards

Protests against the Supreme Court’s rulings last week on abortion and guns reverberated around the world over the weekend, including at the BET Awards, which celebrate Black excellence in music, culture and sports.

Here & Now‘s Anthony Brooks speaks with music journalist Danyel Smith, author of “Shine Bright: A Very Personal History of Black Women In Pop.“

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.