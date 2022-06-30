How Kansas City propelled the gay rights movement years before Stonewall

Before the Stonewall Inn raid in 1969, gay rights groups organized in Kansas City, Missouri, creating inroads of their own. They were called homophile groups and one in particular printed its own newsletter that was the first of its kind in the Midwest, rallying groups together.

