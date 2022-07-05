Vaccination Nation: New omicron variants and vaccines for kids

Kids as young as six months are now eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have authorized both the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna vaccines for use in young kids.

Meanwhile, the country continues to feel the effects of the omicron and its subvariants. BA.4 and BA.5 now account for over half of new COVID infections.

In response, the FDA has encouraged drug makers Pfizer and Moderna to create boosters specifically targeting omicron and its variants to be distributed in the fall.

We answer your questions about vaccinating young kids and navigating these new variants in this month’s installment of Vaccination Nation.

