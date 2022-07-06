How the Highland Park community is reacting to the July Fourth attack

As the community of Highland Park comes to terms with the mass shooting that left seven dead and dozens more injured, Here & Now‘s host Robin Young speaks to the Anti-Defamation League’s Midwest regional director David Goldenberg, a resident of the area that was at the parade in the morning before the attack took place.

What does this attack do to his community now? And does the uptick in mass gun violence concern him?

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.