Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
Biologist behind 'Songs of the Humpback Whale' reflects on five decades since its release

Published July 11, 2022 at 10:52 AM PDT
A humpback whale breaches west of the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco, Calif., on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2015. (Scott Strazzante/San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images)
Five decades ago, “Songs of the Humpback Whale” was released and would become the most popular nature recording in history. It also led to Congress passing the Marine Mammal Protection Act.

Biologist Roger Payne, who produced the album, reflects on the album and its impact.

WBUR’s Barbara Moran reports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

