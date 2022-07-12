1A Remaking America: Where do abortion rights fit in state constitutions?

Next month, Kansas will be the first state to vote on abortion rights following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Three years ago, the Kansas Supreme Court found that the state’s constitution guarantees the right to an abortion. It was a 6-to-1 decision that prompted anti-abortion rights groups to campaign to change the state constitution.

On the August 2nd ballot is a proposed amendment revoking abortion rights protections. It’s one of five states with ballot measures on abortion rights this election cycle.

This week we are in Kansas diving into where abortion rights stand in state constitutions as part of Remaking America. The project is a new collaboration with public radio stations across the country, including KMUW. Over the next two years, we’ll be asking how our democracy’s working – and how it isn’t?

This conversation is part of our Remaking America collaboration with six public radio stations around the country. Remaking America is funded in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

