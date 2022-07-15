© 2022 KLCC

Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
John Fetterman's back on the Senate campaign trail. The end of Roe has changed things

By Don Gonyea
Published July 15, 2022 at 1:42 PM PDT

Pennsylvania's Senate race has changed on the Democratic side. John Fetterman was sidelined after a stroke, the Supreme Court overturned Roe and the Jan. 6 hearings affected voters' perceptions.

Don Gonyea
You're most likely to find NPR's Don Gonyea on the road, in some battleground state looking for voters to sit with him at the local lunch spot, the VFW or union hall, at a campaign rally, or at their kitchen tables to tell him what's on their minds. Through countless such conversations over the course of the year, he gets a ground-level view of American elections. Gonyea is NPR's National Political Correspondent, a position he has held since 2010. His reports can be heard on all NPR News programs and at NPR.org. To hear his sound-rich stories is akin to riding in the passenger seat of his rental car, traveling through Iowa or South Carolina or Michigan or wherever, right along with him.