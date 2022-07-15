The King still draws a crowd at Michigan Elvisfest, one of largest in North America

Just a hunk, a hunk of burnin' love ... Forty-five years since his passing, The King can still draw a crowd. Last weekend, thousands converged at the Wayne County Fairgrounds in Belleville, Michigan, to celebrate the life and work of Elvis Presley.

/ Niki Williams for NPR / Niki Williams for NPR A woman reacts to Chris Ayotte onstage at the Michigan Elvisfest on Friday, July 8.

Founded in 1999, The Michigan Elvisfest is one of the largest Elvis tribute festivals in North America. "This event is different from most Elvis festivals in that it is not a contest," said Mary Decker, who has organized the event for more than 17 years. "These artists are all here to honor the life and spirit of Elvis through their performances."

/ Niki Williams for NPR / Niki Williams for NPR Steve Michaels of Milton, Ontario, Canada, performs at Michigan Elvisfest on Saturday, July 9.

Contrary to popular belief, Elvis impersonators have existed since the mid-1950s, when Presley was just beginning his career. To make their performances as close as possible to "the King of Rock and Roll," later generations of impersonators purchased rhinestone-covered jumpsuits from Presley's own costume designer, Nudie Cohn.

/ Niki Williams for NPR / Niki Williams for NPR Left: Robert Washington poses at the Michigan Elvisfest on Friday, July 8. Washington has performed as Elvis since 1983. Right: Chris Ayotte after his performance Friday.

Presley, aware of his many impersonators, supposedly said that the comedian Andy Kaufman, who performed as Elvis on Johnny Carson's Tonight Show in 1977, was his favorite.

ABC Photo Archives / Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images / Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images Andy Kaufman as Elvis Presley during "The Andy Kaufman Special," which aired on ABC on Aug. 28, 1979.

The Michigan festival was canceled two years in a row due to the COVID-19 pandemic, making fans extra excited to see their favorite tribute artists back onstage.

/ Niki Williams for NPR / Niki Williams for NPR Cindy Resovsky of Taylor, Mich., cheers for Matt King as he takes the stage at the Michigan Elvisfest on Saturday, July 9.

/ Niki Williams for NPR / Niki Williams for NPR Two women react to a performance at the Michigan Elvisfest on Saturday, July 9.

Sandra Maciejewski flew from Fruitland, Florida, to see Cote Doenath, whose career she's followed for 19 years and whose face she wore on her T-shirt. Doenath, who performed as "Hawaiian Elvis" and "G.I. Elvis," is also from Florida and won the Elvis World Title in Memphis, Tennessee, in 2018.

/ Niki Williams for NPR / Niki Williams for NPR Left: Rhonda Price of Ida, Mich., poses at the Michigan ElvisFest on Saturday, July 9. Right: Sandra Maciejewski of Fruitland Park, Fla., poses at the Michigan Elvisfest on Saturday. Maciejewski flew to Michigan just for the festival and to see her favorite performer, Cote Deonath, who is printed on her shirt.

Many Elvis tribute artists began cultivating their performances early in life. Bryson Vines, a 6-foot-tall 14-year-old from Howell, Michigan, is the youngest performer to ever take the stage at the festival. Vines began working on his act at the age of seven.

/ Niki Williams for NPR / Niki Williams for NPR Bryson Vines waits in a trailer before performing at the Michigan Elvisfest on Friday, July 8.

As he prepared in his trailer, he shared how he got his start.

"My mom got me hooked," he said. "When I was seven, she put on some dusty Elvis 45s, and I immediately wanted to be like him — I wanted to have his charm and charisma. Elvis was the best entertainer of all time, and I like to honor that."

/ Niki Williams for NPR / Niki Williams for NPR Bryson Vines, 14, of Howell, Mich., performs during "gospel hour" at the Michigan ElvisFest. Bryson is the youngest Elvis tribute artist to have ever performed at the festival — he first began performing when he was just 7 years old.

With his deep baritone and in his pink blazer, Vines bore an uncanny resemblance to a teenage Elvis as he sang gospel songs and struck classic "King" poses. A crowd of mostly seniors cheered for him and sang along.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

/ Niki Williams for NPR / Niki Williams for NPR Jean Bobst of Circleville, Mich., shows her Elvis chain at the Michigan Elvisfest on Friday, July 8.

/ Niki Williams for NPR / Niki Williams for NPR Joseph Hall performs as G.I. Elvis at the Michigan Elvisfest on Friday, July 8. Hall has been paying tribute to Elvis' legacy for 16 years.

/ Niki Williams for NPR / Niki Williams for NPR Two women wait out the rain at the Michigan Elvisfest on Friday, July 8.

/ Niki Williams for NPR / Niki Williams for NPR Left: Joyce Fitchett of Hale, Mich., shows off her homemade dress at the Michigan Elvisfest on Friday, July 8. Right: Stephanie Layne of Southgate, Mich., shows off her Elvis Presley signature tattoo at the Michigan Elvisfest on Saturday, July 9.

/ Niki Williams for NPR / Niki Williams for NPR David Allen of Dallas, Texas, performs at the Michigan Elvisfest on Saturday, July 9.

/ Niki Williams for NPR / Niki Williams for NPR A couple waits between performances at the Michigan Elvisfest on Saturday, July 9.

/ Niki Williams for NPR / Niki Williams for NPR Left: Brenton Downs of Waterford, Mich., poses at the Michigan Elvisfest on Saturday, July 9. Right: Bill Dyde strikes a pose at the Michigan Elvisfest on Saturday.

/ Niki Williams for NPR / Niki Williams for NPR Robert Washington poses at the Michigan Elvisfest on Friday, July 8. Washington has performed as Elvis since 1983.

/ Niki Williams for NPR / Niki Williams for NPR Tim Jones and his son Jeremiah Johnson of Defiance, Ohio, pose at the Michigan Elvisfest on Friday, July 8.

/ Niki Williams for NPR / Niki Williams for NPR Tom Byrd of Dundee, Mich., poses at the Michigan Elvisfest on Friday, July 8.

/ Niki Williams for NPR / Niki Williams for NPR Gary Trudgen and Karen Wrist of St. Claire Shores, Mich., share a kiss at the Michigan Elvisfest on Saturday, July 9.

/ Niki Williams for NPR / Niki Williams for NPR Chris Ayote onstage at the Michigan Elvisfest on Friday, July 8.