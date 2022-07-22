© 2022 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Winston Salem's Safe Bus: The rich history of a Black-owned transportation company 

Published July 22, 2022 at 10:52 AM PDT
The Safe Bus. (Courtesy of Winston Salem Transit Authority)
The Safe Bus. (Courtesy of Winston Salem Transit Authority)

Safe Bus was a Black-owned transportation company formed in 1926 to serve the African American community in Winston Salem, North Carolina.

It was created at a time when trolleys extended into white neighborhoods only. The company eventually became part of the city’s Transit Authority.

David Ford of WFDD on the company’s important place in North Carolina’s Black history.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.