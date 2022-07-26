Pope apologizes to Canada's Indigenous community for abuses of children

Pope Francis has offered an apology to Canada’s Indigenous community for what he called “the evil committed by so many Christians against the Indigenous peoples.”

The apology, more than 100 years in the making, was for the Church’s role in forcing Indigenous children into so-called boarding schools where they were forbidden to speak their languages or practice their customs. Thousands of children were abused and died at the schools, which operated in Canada from the late 1800s through the 1970s.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks to NPR’s Emma Jacobs, who covered the apology in Alberta.

