Heat and health: Here’s what to watch for when temperatures climb

During periods of high temperatures, heat-related illness is at the forefront of public-health outreach. The Deschutes County Health Service wants people to know what to look out for.

Officials said heavy sweating, weakness, weak pulse, cold and clammy skin, fainting, and vomiting are signs of heat exhaustion.

The best course of action is to get a person experiencing these symptoms to a cooler environment and apply wet cloths to the skin and have them sip water. If persistent vomiting occurs, seek medical attention.

Symptoms of more serious heat stroke include:

If you think someone has a heat stroke, dial 911 immediately and do not give them any fluids if they seem confused. Move that person to a cooler environment and try to get their temperature down with cool clothes or a cool bath.

Officials recommend checking in on elderly and vulnerable family members, friends and neighbors. This includes very young children, seniors, pregnant people, people taking mental health medications and people with heart disease or high blood pressure.

Additionally, officials are reminding the public to never leave a person or pet in a hot car.

