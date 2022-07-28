Chicago's Metro club celebrates 40 years of rock, punk and metal

This month, an iconic rock club celebrates 40 years in business. Metro opened its doors in 1982, spotlighting alternative rock, punk and metal music. The Chicago venue has remained an independent outlet for thousands of bands spanning just about every genre ever since.

A new book of photos from longtime concert photographer Gene Ambo looks back on four decades of shows there. Here & Now‘s Chris Bentley reports.

Joe Shanahan (left), founder and owner of Metro Chicago and Smart Bar in Chicago, with photographer and friend Gene Ambo in front of The Metro. (Chris Bentley/Here & Now)

Dave Grohl on the phone in the Green Room at The Metro. (Gene Ambo)

Iggy Pop performing at The Metro in Chicago, Illinois in January 1987. (Gene Ambo)

The “bloody” Samhain show at The Metro in Chicago, Illinois,

May 1986. (Gene Ambo)

