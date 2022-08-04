© 2022 KLCC

Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
Walmart lays off 200 corporate employees

Published August 4, 2022 at 10:33 AM PDT

Walmart is laying off workers in the face of the tougher economic conditions that are stunting the retailer’s growth. About 200 people will lose their jobs. The cuts come just days after the company reported a rather pessimistic financial outlook for the rest of 2022.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Ali Velshi, MSNBC anchor and economics correspondent.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.