Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
With just over 73% of Lane County residents vaccinated against COVID-19, health officials say "we can do better"

KLCC | By Tiffany Eckert
Published August 4, 2022 at 1:25 AM PDT
line_of_vaccines.jpg
Tiffany Eckert
/

Lane Transit District is teaming up with Public Health to boost the county's COVID-19 vaccination rate.

Health care professionals will be at the Springfield Bus Station Thursday, from 10am to noon, to give free vaccines.

Lane County spokesperson Devon Ashbridge explained why. “We’re hovering right around a 73 percent mark for vaccinations overall in Lane County,” she said. “Which is great, but we know our community can do better and we want to continue encouraging people to get vaccinated. COVID very much still exists here in our community and we want as many people as possible to be safe and healthy.”

Next Thursday, August 10, the Eugene LTD Station will host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic from 10 to noon.

These vax clinics are open to all LTD passengers and non-passengers alike.

Here’s more information from Lane County Public Health about COVID-19 vaccine clinics.

Tiffany Eckert
Tiffany joined the KLCC News team in 2007. She studied journalism at the University of Missouri-Columbia and has worked in a variety of media including television and daily print news. For KLCC, Tiffany reports on health care, social justice and local/regional news. She has won awards from Oregon Associated Press, PRNDI, and Education Writers Association.
See stories by Tiffany Eckert