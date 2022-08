Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee speaks with Congressman Ro Khanna (D-CA 17th) about the bill that passed in the Senate Sunday, which would address climate change and bring down health care costs. Khanna says it’s expected to pass in the House on Friday and it’s a big win for Democrats.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.