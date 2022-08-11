The News Roundup – International

Ukraine’s nuclear operator says Russian forces are going to use the captured Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant as a source of power and a base for Russian forces. Ukraine isn’t sitting idly by though. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s forces are moving against Russia, beginning their long-awaited southern counteroffensive.

The U.S. is accusing Beijing of “provocative” and “irresponsible” actions after China rehearsed an attack on Taiwan. The drills are likely motivated by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to the island nation, a move that angered Chinese officials who feel their government should be consulted over foreign visits to the country’s claimed territory.

The Department of Justice is charging an Iranian man after he offered a bounty for the assassination of former Trump administration official John Bolton.

We cover the most important stories from around the globe on the international portion of the News Roundup.

