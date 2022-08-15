Poland declares that household cats are now an invasive species

An institute in Poland has declared the household cat an invasive species. In Iceland, household cats have a curfew. What’s so dangerous about these cats?

Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee talks to Laura Helmuth, editor-in-chief at Scientific American about the damage that household cats do to nearby species when they’re let outside.

