Man caught in rip current at Seaside beach dies

One person died and another was hospitalized after they got stuck in a rip current at a Seaside, Oregon, beach on Saturday afternoon.

Seaside Fire & Rescue crews were called just after 2:30 p.m. to the report of a water rescue in progress at the beach near 6th Avenue.

When crews arrived at the scene, three lifeguards and several bystanders were working to pull the two people out of the rip current. Rescuers used jet skis to bring the victims and the bystanders back to the beach.

Both victims were taken to Providence Seaside Hospital. One of them, a man in his 50s, was pronounced dead. The other victim was a girl in her teens. Her condition was not provided. Their names were not released.

Seaside fire officials warned that beachgoers should use extreme caution before entering the ocean.

For more information on identifying and escaping rip currents, visit Seaside Fire & Rescue’s beach safety site.

