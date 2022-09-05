© 2022 KLCC

Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
Liz Truss announced as new UK Prime Minister, succeeding Boris Johnson

Published September 5, 2022 at 9:11 AM PDT

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has won the race to become the country’s next prime minister. Truss, who quickly became the frontrunner, saw off former Chancellor Rishi Sunak in the last round of voting and will take over from Boris Johnson, her close political ally.

Truss will face a difficult political climate right out of the gate due to concerns of an energy crisis that could plunge many into financial chaos. Calum Macdonald, a reporter and host for Times Radio, joins Here & Now‘s Scott Tong for the latest.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

