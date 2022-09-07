At New Orleans' Southern Decadence festival, health officials educate and vaccinate for monkeypox

The Southern Decadence festival in New Orleans attracted hundreds of thousands of people over this past Labor Day weekend. It’s a celebratory event but the city also saw it as an opportunity to educate revelers about monkeypox and provide vaccines.

Shalina Chatlani of the Gulf States Newsroom reports.

Shea Creel (left), Jae Hinton (center), and Darryn Johnson (right) stop for a photo in New Orleans’ French Quarter, Sept. 6, 2022. The trio from Lake Charles, Louisiana were excited to come to Southern Decadence and were happy to see positive messaging around monkeypox vaccinations.

(Shalina Chatlani/ Gulf States Newsroom.)

