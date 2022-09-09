Department of Justice appeals order for special master

Thursday, the Department of Justice appealed an order from Judge Aileen Cannon that approved former President Trump’s request for a special master to review documents that the FBI seized from Trump’s home in Mar-a-Lago. The judge was appointed by Trump.

