© 2022 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

For many, Queen Elizabeth II's death reopens painful wounds

Published September 12, 2022 at 10:40 AM PDT
Queen Elizabeth II attends a service for the Order of the British Empire at St Paul's Cathedral on March 7, 2012 in London, England. (Geoff Pugh/Getty Images)
Queen Elizabeth II attends a service for the Order of the British Empire at St Paul's Cathedral on March 7, 2012 in London, England. (Geoff Pugh/Getty Images)

For many people, Queen Elizabeth’s death marked the end of an era of British glory; for others, it has reopened painful wounds.

The legacy of British colonialism still looms large and to those from former colonies, the Queen was a symbol of all that was stolen.

Here & Now‘s Eric Westervelt talks with Maya Jasanoff, professor of history at Harvard University. She reflected on this in an essay for the New York Times titled “Mourn the Queen, Not Her Empire.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.