The News Roundup – Domestic

Just as the Biden administration was set to celebrate the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, stocks plummeted in their greatest daily drop since 2020 due to a searing inflation report.

South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham introduced a bill featuring new national restrictions on abortions just months after the GOP celebrated a Supreme Court decision in the case of Roe v. Wade meant to give state governments control over the procedure’s legality.

Senate Democrats are investigating allegations that former Attorney General William Barr pressured the Department of Justice to investigate former President Donald Trump’s political opponents.

We cover the most important stories from around the country on the domestic portion of the News Roundup.

