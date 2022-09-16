The News Roundup – International

Ukrainian forces have gained significant ground in the country. Russian forces are pulling back. Moscow is claiming its forces are regrouping.

The United Kingdom is preparing for the major event the late queen’s funeral is planned to be. Mourners will line up for miles. World leaders will fly in to pay their respects. President Joe Biden is planning his visit. Russia’s Vladimir Putin is not invited.

He is, however, invited to a meeting between the leaders of major eastern governments. Putin will sit down with China’s Xi Jinping and India’s Narendra Modi.

We cover the most important stories from around the world on the international portion of the News Roundup.

