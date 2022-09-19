The U.S. asylum system, explained

The migrants who were sent in a political ploy to Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts are now in nearby Cape Cod as many of them seek asylum.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd looks at how that system works. He speaks with Doris Meissner, senior fellow and director for the U.S. Immigration Policy Program at the Migration Policy Institute and former commissioner of Immigration and Naturalization Services under former President Bill Clinton.

