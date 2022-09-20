Why the power is out in Puerto Rico

Power remains out, five years after Hurricane Maria inflicted more damage on the island than any other disaster in recent history.

This time it was Hurricane Fiona that unleashed feet of rain. And the governor says it could take days to get the lights back on.

Some residents worry it could take much longer:

Maria was tough winds but this one with all the rain destroyed everything on the houses, it was unbelievable. It’s our town, it’s a small town, who’s going to take care of this town – nobody. You know what I’m saying if we don’t take care of it – nobody is going to take care of it.

That’s Juan Miguel Gonzalez. He lives in Salinas – that’s in the southern part of the island. He was speaking to CNN.

FEMA’s Administrator Deanne Criswell is expected to arrive in Puerto Rico later today to help oversee the recovery.

