Iran rocked by protests following death of woman in police custody

Published September 22, 2022 at 10:06 AM PDT
People hold up a photo of Iranian woman Mahsa Amini as they participate in a protest against Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi outside of the United Nations on Sept. 21, 2022 in New York City. (Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)
Rights organizations and media sources are saying that multiple people have died in protests in Iran that sparked over the weekend and have only intensified since. Clashes between Iranian security forces and protesters began following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young is joined by Iranian-American journalist Negar Mortazavi.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

