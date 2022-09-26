New short film 'Stranger at the Gate' shows how humanity can turn around a would-be terrorist

Former marine Richard “Mac” McKinney was determined to bomb the local Islamic center in Muncie, Indiana. But the kindness he was shown there not only made him drop his plans, but eventually become a member of the community. The story is told in the new short film “Stranger at the Gate,” directed by Josh Seftel.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with McKinney and Bibi Bahrami, co-founder of the Islamic Center of Muncie.

