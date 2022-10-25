Peer recovery doulas offer support for pregnant women dealing with substance abuse

People who are pregnant and using substances fear mistreatment from health care providers and worry about the possibility they’ll lose custody of their baby. So they may avoid seeking prenatal care and addiction treatment.

Several clinics in Illinois aim to address this issue by providing pregnant and postpartum women with peer recovery doulas: non-medical support people who have their own experience with addiction.

Darian Benson of WFYI and Side Effects Public Media reports.

