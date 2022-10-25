Rishi Sunak is the U.K.'s new Prime Minister. Who is he?

Rishi Sunak is the United Kingdom’s latest prime minister — its third in less than two months.

At the age of 42, Sunak is one of the country’s youngest ever prime ministers. He’s also the first non-white person to assume the role.

On Tuesday, he gave his first speech as prime minister. In it, he warned of difficult decisions ahead for the U.K. and acknowledged some of the recent political turmoil.

Sunak came to power without an election – so does he have a real mandate to govern? And if not, what’s next for Britain’s latest leader?

