Is it triple-demic season? A perfect storm of COVID, flu and RSV virus

Published October 26, 2022 at 10:06 AM PDT

COVID cases are on the rise, flu season is upon us and now patients with respiratory syncytial virus are filling up hospitals. Public health officials are calling it a triple-demic.

Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee talks with Dr. Jeanne Marrazzo, director of the division of infectious diseases at the University of Alamaba Birmingham.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.