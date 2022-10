Thursday’s report from the U.S. government shows modest growth in the nation’s gross domestic product. But that’s only because of GDP declines earlier in the year. Analysts still say the economy is treading water.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes gets the latest from NPR chief economics correspondent Scott Horsley.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.