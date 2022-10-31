© 2022 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Russia's missile strikes damage critical infrastructures in Ukraine

Published October 31, 2022 at 9:11 AM PDT

Cities across Ukraine were subject to a fresh wave of attacks by Russian forces on Monday. The missile strikes damaged critical infrastructures, causing sustained power outages and water shortages.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes speaks with Isabelle Khurshudyan, Ukraine bureau chief for our editorial partners at The Washington Post, for an update on the war.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.